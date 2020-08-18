Hart joins Tottenham on two-year deal

Tottenham have completed the signing of former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on a two-year contract.

Hart, 33, was a free agent after his deal with fellow Premier League side Burnley expired.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Hart on a contract until 2022," Spurs said on Tuesday.

Hart lost his place in the Burnley team to Nick Pope and did not play a league game in the 2019-20 season.

He conceded in May he was likely to have to look abroad for his next opportunity, having previously represented Torino in Serie A.

However, he will instead remain in England with Spurs, who also have captain Hugo Lloris and Paulo Gazzaniga as goalkeeping options for manager Jose Mourinho.

Hart spent 12 years with City, winning two Premier League titles, but had loan spells with West Ham and Torino after losing his place following Pep Guardiola's appointment in 2016.

He has 75 caps for England but has not played for his country since 2017.

The arrival of Hart comes after midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed his move to Tottenham from Southampton last week.