Flick 'totally understands' why Thiago may want Premier League move

Liverpool are reported to have set their sights on Thiago Alcantara and Hansi Flick suggested he wants to move to England.

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says he can "totally understand" why reported Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara would want a move to the Premier League.

Thiago is out of contract next year and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last month confirmed the midfielder will leave the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool are said to be eager to sign the former Barcelona man, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the Spain international.

Bayern boss Flick suggested a switch to England is more likely for the 29-year-old and expressed his disappointment that he wants to depart.

Flick told Sport1: "I can understand when a player is concerned.

"Thiago played in Spain for FC Barcelona and in the Bundesliga for FC Bayern Munich.

"If he wants to try again in the Premier League now, I totally understand. But it would be a shame because Thiago gives our game that certain something.

"That's why I would like, as a coach, to have him on the team for the next few years, but that's life. It would go on."

Thiago has claimed seven successive Bundesliga crowns, four DFB-Pokal titles, two DFL-Supercup honours and the Club World Cup trophy since arriving from Barca in 2013.

Bayern face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Saturday and hold a 3-0 lead from the first encounter at Stamford Bridge.

