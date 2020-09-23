Flick still in contact with Gotze as Bayern return rumours circle

Hansi Flick acknowledged he remains in contact with Mario Gotze after rumours circulated the Germany World Cup winner could return to Bayern Munich.

Gotze spent three years at Bayern between 2013 and 2016, winning the Bundesliga in each season and the DFB-Pokal twice, before returning to Borussia Dortmund.

The attacking midfielder was released at the end of last season, though, after struggling to regain the form that saw him rise through the ranks at Signal Iduna Park.

Flick was assistant to Joachim Low when Gotze scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final and German publication Bild suggested the Bayern boss is keen on bringing him back to bolster his midfield, an option that has proved attractive as there is no fee involved.

Asked at a news conference prior to Bayern's Super Cup clash with Sevilla about Gotze, Flick replied: "As far as Mario Gotze is concerned, I am still in close contact with players who played in the national team during my time.

"He went through a difficult phase and we spoke on the phone several times. I appreciate Mario very much and I know where he has his strengths, but he is currently not an issue for us."

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, a member of the World Cup-winning team, talked up Gotze's qualities.

"Much has been said about it. Mario is a very good player who knows the Bayern environment and I think he said himself that he wanted to win the Champions League," he said.

"He has ambitious goals and is very ambitious. He's in good shape, even though he wasn't preparing for a team. We'll see where it ends up later. I can only say that Mario Gotze is a good player. "

Flick, who hopes Robert Lewandowski will complete a full training session after taking a knock in the 8-0 hammering of Schalke, was asked how he felt about fans being allowed into the Puskas Arena for the annual European curtain-raiser.

The stadium will have no more than 30 per cent capacity but there were 951 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hungary over the past 24 hours.

"In Munich I almost live in a corona hotspot, so not too much has changed. No, we came to play football, decisions are made elsewhere," Flick added.

"We're here to play football and we aim to win the Super Cup. We know that we can win these games.

"I'm a coach, I'm not an advisor for things like that. I hope I have the right advice for my players. Everything else should be done by others."