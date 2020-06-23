English
العربية
English Premier League
Mercato

Everton midfielder Schneiderlin leaves for Nice

Former Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has left Everton after a three-and-a-half-year stint at the club, joining Nice.

Getty Images

Everton have confirmed the departure of Morgan Schneiderlin to Ligue 1 club Nice for an undisclosed fee.

Schneiderlin, 30, signed for Everton in January 2017, joining the Toffees from Manchester United in a deal reportedly worth up to £24million.

The former Southampton midfielder initially impressed at Goodison Park under Ronald Koeman, but struggled to keep up that form and found himself a bit-part player under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

He will now join Patrick Vieira's Nice, who finished fifth in the shortened Ligue 1 season in 2019-20, following the official opening of the international transfer window.

Previous Rumour Has It: Man Utd waiting for Sancho's price
Read
Rumour Has It: Man Utd waiting for Sancho's price to drop, Bellingham set for Dortmund
Next

Latest Stories