Evans extends Leicester City contract to 2023

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has signed a two-and-a-half year extension to his contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United centre-back joined Leicester from West Brom in June 2018 and has made 89 appearances in all competitions.

Evans has played 74 Premier League games for Leicester and been on the winning side 34 times with 15 draws and 25 losses.

Leicester boast a marginally better win percentage in the Premier League with Evans in the team (45.9 per cent) than without him (44.4 per cent).

The Foxes also have a higher average points per game total (1.6) when Evans has been in the team than when he has not (1.4).

"I've loved it here since the first day I came in. It's a great atmosphere around the place and it's a club with a lot of ambition," Evans told Leicester's website.

"The players are ambitious and the signings that they've made over the years, they've signed young, hungry players and it’s been great for me to come in alongside that and be a part of it."

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Liverpool, and play Newcastle United away on Sunday.