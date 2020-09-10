English
Chelsea striker Batshuayi returns to Palace on loan after signing new deal

Crystal Palace have signed Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea for a second time after the Belgian agreed an extension with the Blues.

Michy Batshuayi feels like he is returning "home" after re-joining Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea for a second time.

The Belgium international agreed a 12-month contract extension with Chelsea on Thursday, meaning he is under contract until 2022, before finalising a season-long switch to Selhurst Park.

Batshuayi scored six goals in 13 appearances for Roy Hodgson's side during his previous spell in south London in the second half of the 2018-19 campaign.

And the 26-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a place in Chelsea's first team since joining in 2016, is hoping to have a similar impact at Palace this coming season.

"I had a lot of other clubs [interested] but my head is here, so everything is right and happy now," he told Palace's official website. 

"I'm happy, the coach is happy, the team-mates are happy. So, let's get to work.

