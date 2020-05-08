Camavinga welcomes Real Madrid links and says no agreement for Rennes stay

Eduardo Camavinga welcomed links with a move to Real Madrid and denied he has an agreement in place to remain at Rennes next season.

France Under-21 international Camavinga enjoyed a breakout campaign with Rennes in 2019-20 and the 17-year-old is already believed to be a target for Madrid.

The midfielder made 25 Ligue 1 appearances before the season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rennes remained third in the standings and will consequently participate in the Champions League in 2020-21, but Camavinga would not guarantee he will be part of their campaign.

Asked if an agreement to stay at Rennes for next season had been reached, Camavinga told Ouest-France: "If an important agreement like that were found in mid-season, frankly, I would necessarily know.

"With my future, we will see at the end of the season."

On links to Madrid and other elite clubs, he added: "It's nice that big clubs like the one mentioned are interested in me, but I'm well in Rennes.

"We'll see what happens... My parents and my agents manage this."