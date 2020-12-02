Calhanoglu to Man Utd? How the Milan star compares to Fernandes, Pogba and others

If rumours are to be believed, Hakan Calhanoglu is tipped to swap Milan for Manchester United at the end of the season.

Calhanoglu is out of contract in June and the midfielder's negotiations with Milan over a new deal at San Siro have so far proven fruitless.

Up step United, who according to Sport Bild, are "90 per cent likely" to sign the 26-year-old Turkey international – Serie A champions Juventus and Inter have also been linked.

Calhanoglu has been rejuvenated under head coach Stefano Pioli as Milan enjoy an unbeaten start to the Serie A season, but how does he compare to stars Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and United's current crop of midfielders?

For example, Calhanoglu completed 668 passes ending in the final third last season – more than Fred (476), Fernandes (408), Nemanja Matic (354), Pogba (343), Scott McTominay (273) and Juan Mata (246).

Calhanoglu – who has called Milan home since leaving Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 – created 70 chances in 2019-20 to go with nine goals and as many assists. By comparison, Fred led United with 35.

With help from Opta, we look at the numbers of Calhanoglu and potential new team-mates in their respective leagues in 2020-21.

Hakan Calhanoglu

Games: 9

Goals: 0

Shooting accuracy: 31.25

Shots on target: 5

Assists: 1

Goal assist at set play: 1

Chances created: 34

Passing accuracy: 85.79

Crosses/corner accuracy: 35.21

Passes ending in final third: 168

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 77.38

Bruno Fernandes

Games: 9

Goals: 7

Shooting accuracy: 66.67

Shots on target: 14

Assists: 3

Goal assist at set play: 0

Chances created: 27

Passing accuracy: 75.74

Crosses/corner accuracy: 31.48

Passes ending in final third: 264

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 68.94

Paul Pogba

Games: 7

Goals: 0

Shooting accuracy: 66.67

Shots on target: 2

Assists: 0

Goal assist at set play: 0

Chances created: 2

Passing accuracy: 79.92

Crosses/corner accuracy: 0

Passes ending in final third: 97

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 72.16

Fred

Games: 8

Goals: 0

Shooting accuracy: 0

Shots on target: 0

Assists: 0

Goal assist at set play: 0

Chances created: 6

Passing accuracy: 89.24

Crosses/corner accuracy: 0

Passes ending in final third: 98

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 80.61

Scott McTominay

Games: 7

Goals: 0

Shooting accuracy: 0

Shots on target: 0

Assists: 0

Goal assist at set play: 0

Chances created: 8

Passing accuracy: 86.87

Crosses/corner accuracy: 25

Passes ending in final third: 66

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 72.73

Donny van de Beek

Games: 7

Goals: 1

Shooting accuracy: 100

Shots on target: 1

Assists: 0

Goal assist at set play: 0

Chances created: 1

Passing accuracy: 83.78

Crosses/corner accuracy: N/A

Passes ending in final third: 49

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 71.43

Nemanja Matic

Games: 6

Goals: 0

Shooting accuracy: 100

Shots on target: 2

Assists: 0

Goal assist at set play: 0

Chances created: 3

Passing accuracy: 87.58

Crosses/corner accuracy: N/A

Passes ending in final third: 73

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 78.08

Juan Mata

Games: 4

Goals: 0

Shooting accuracy: 100

Shots on target: 2

Assists: 1

Goal assist at set play: 1

Chances created: 7

Passing accuracy: 87.5

Crosses/corner accuracy: 36.36

Passes ending in final third: 72

Passing accuracy ending in final third: 86.11