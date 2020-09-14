Barcelona and Real Madrid-linked forward Lautaro Martinez staying at Inter, says agent

Lautaro Martinez is staying at Inter despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the player's agent Carlos Beto Yaque.

Barcelona have been strongly linked with the Argentina international for a number of months, while LaLiga rivals Madrid have also recently been credited with an interest.

A couple of members of Martinez's entourage were seen entering Inter's headquarters on Monday, with reports in Italy suggesting Madrid had a bid accepted over the weekend.

However, agent Beto Yaque insisted it was a routine meeting and the 23-year-old will remain at San Siro beyond the end of the transfer window.

"It was just a courtesy visit, that is all," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "There is nothing with Real Madrid and Barcelona. Lautaro is staying here at Inter."

Martinez scored 21 goals in all competitions as Inter finished second in Serie A and reached the Europa League final last season.

His €111million (£98.8m) release clause expired in July and he has three more years to run on his existing deal.