Atalanta complete reported €14.5m capture of Miranchuk

Atalanta have completed the signing of Russia international midfielder Aleksey Miranchuk from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 24-year-old is reported to have joined until 2025 and is understood to have cost an initial €14.5million.

Lokomotiv announced at the end of August they had agreed a fee with Atalanta for the attacking midfielder, but only on Friday did the Serie A club confirm the deal had been concluded.

Capped 25 times by Russia, Miranchuk made his senior Lokomotiv debut as a 17-year-old in April 2013 and went on to play 228 times for the club, where his twin Anton remains a player.

He had reportedly been tracked by Milan, among other clubs, but he bolsters the creative options of Atalanta, who are preparing for a second successive season in the Champions League.

Miranchuk is likely to miss the first few games of the 2020-21 Serie A season due to a hamstring injury.