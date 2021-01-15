Arteta: Nothing concrete yet regarding Ozil amid Fenerbahce links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted there was "nothing concrete yet" regarding Mesut Ozil's reported move to Fenerbahce.

Ozil, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a move to the Turkish giants.

But Arteta said no deal was done yet for the playmaker, who last played for Arsenal in March.

"Well, I don't know how close he's been before," he told a news conference after Thursday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

"There are some conversations going on with [technical director] Edu and the club at the moment, but nothing concrete yet."

The 0-0 draw against Palace means Arsenal have failed to score in seven Premier League matches this season, as many as all of 2019-20.

Arteta accepted the draw was fair, with Arsenal sitting 11th in the table.

"I am disappointed because we wanted to win the game," he said.

"But I think a draw is a fair result because we lacked some freshness and some quality in the final third to win this match."

Arsenal are next in action on Monday, when they host Newcastle United.