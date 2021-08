Pastore, 32, scored four goals in 36 games for the Italian side after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

He made the last of his 29 international appearances four years ago.

"The club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Javier Pastore for the mutual termination of his contract," Roma posted on Twitter.

"Everyone at #ASRoma would like to wish Javier the best of luck for the future," they added.