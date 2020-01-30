Tuchel relaxed about Cavani and Kurzawa's futures By beIN SPORTS January 30, 2020 16:25 0:59 min Two days of the transfer window to go.But Thomas Tuchel is relaxed over ECavaniOfficial and LayvinKurzawa leaving PSG_inside. Interviews Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 0:59 min Tuchel relaxed about Cavani and Kurzawa's futures 0:51 min Liverpool not aiming for 100 points - Klopp 0:37 min Solskjaer-Bruno Fernandes is fit and ready to play 0:40 min Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid – Preview 1:57 min Game Recap: Pacers 115, Bulls 106 1:38 min Game Recap: Grizzlies 127, Knicks 106 1:44 min Game Recap: Nets 125, Pistons 115 1:10 min Game Recap: Spurs 127, Jazz 120 1:13 min Game Recap: Thunder 120, Kings 100 1:27 min Game Recap: Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 112