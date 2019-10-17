Tuchel gives Mbappe fitness update By beIN SPORTS October 17, 2019 22:44 1:24 min PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel is uncertain if Kylian Mbappe will be fit for their game against Nice, after missing France's game to continue his recovery in Paris. Interviews Ligue 1 -Latest Videos 24:27 min News Summary 0:44 min Pochettino reveals Tottenham January transfer plan 1:00 min 5 Things - Simeone's strong home record 1:00 min Serie : 5 things you need to know 0:53 min Japan have improved, but so have we - Erasmus 0:19 min I was nervous but tried my best to enjoy it - Fati 0:47 min Harry Kane will make records of his own - Allen 1:27 min Messi's sixth Golden Boot in numbers 1:14 min How have Man United fared without David de Gea? 1:57 min Before football I was a special teacher - Mourinho