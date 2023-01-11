Troyes 0 Marseille 2 - Highlights January 11, 2023 23:20 2:07 min Marseille got the better of Troyes to stay third in Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Olympique Marseille Troyes -Latest Videos 2:07 min Troyes 0 Marseille 2 - Highlights 3:10 min PSG 2 Angers 0 - Highlights 3:17 min Southampton 2 Man City 0 - Highlights 2:26 min Newcastle 2 Leicester City 0 - Highlights 3:33 min Manchester United 3 Charlton 0 - Highlights 3:24 min LaLiga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 16 3:53 min Highlights: Oxford 0-3 Arsenal 5:11 min Atletico Madrid 0 Barcelona 1 - Highlights 3:56 min Man City 4 Chelsea 0 - Highlights 4:15 min Highlights: Liverpool 2-2 Wolves