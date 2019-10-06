Saint-Etienne 1 Olympique Lyonnais 0 October 6, 2019 23:38 3:07 min Highlights Saint-Etienne olympique lyonnais -Latest Videos 2:26 min Torino 0 Napoli 0 2:54 min Report:Newcastle 1-0 Man United 3:50 min Roma 1 Cagliari 1 3:15 min Celta de Vigo 1 Athletic Club 0 3:06 min Report: Valladolid 0-0 Atletico 4:48 min Report: Southampton 1-4 Chelsea 3:44 min Report: Man City 0-2 Wolves 0:38 min Neymar needs to show more of his ability - Tuchel 0:53 min Hazard thrilled to score first La Liga goal 0:38 min Brighton will have to fight for every point - Pott