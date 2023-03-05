Sead Kolasinac scored the only goal of the game as Marseille consolidated second place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 away win at Rennes. A moment of quick thinking in the first half was the difference for OM as Valentin Rongier played in Cengiz Ünder with free-kick, the Turkish international squared the ball to Kolasinac who swept the ball home from close range. The victory was a seventh consecutive away win for Marseille in Ligue 1.



