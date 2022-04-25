Gerson struck a late winner as Marseille beat Reims 1-0 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Brazil international Gerson came off the bench to grab the only goal seven minutes from time and keep Jorge Sampaoli's side six points clear of the chasing pack in second.

They remain well placed to take France's only other automatic qualifying berth for next season's Champions League, but still have to play Lyon, Rennes and Strasbourg in three of their four remaining games.

OM also travel to Feyenoord next week for the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final.

"It was a tough match against an opponent who defended very well, but I think it was a deserved win," said Sampaoli.

"It's good to keep the gap with those chasing us because we have a difficult fixture list and those behind us also won so that put pressure on us to do the same."