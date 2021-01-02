PSG appoint Pochettino as new head coach January 2, 2021 16:11 1:59 min Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has replaced Thomas Tuchel as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach. Summaries Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain -Latest Videos 1:59 min PSG appoint Pochettino 3:35 min Report: Tottenham 3-0 Leeds United 5:19 min Report: Man United 2-1 Aston Villa 3:27 min Soucek strikes late winner for West Ham at Everton 3:29 min Report: Elche 1-1 Real Madrid 3:43 min Report: Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool 2:19 min Report: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe 3:22 min Report: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves 3:34 min Report: Barcelona 1-1 Eibar 3:32 min Report: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa