Mattéo Guendouzi had an eventful game as Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw with Rennes on Sunday afternoon.
The former Arsenal midfielder opened the scoring for the visitors by turning the ball into his own net on the 25th minute. However Guendouzi made amends levelling the contest on the 52nd minute but it was not enough to push the south coast side to victory.
Marseille 1 Rennes 1 - Highlights
Mattéo Guendouzi had an eventful game as Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw with Rennes on Sunday afternoon.
Highlights Olympique de Marseille Rennes