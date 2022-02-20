A goal in either half handed Clermont a famous 2-0 victory at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening.



Marseille who are second in the Ligue 1 standings missed out on the chance to cut down PSG's 13 point lead following their shock 3-1 defeat to Nantes on Saturday.



It was the visitors who looked the more impressive side, and deservedly look the lead on the 13th minute. Guinea international striker Mohamed Bayo came up with a stunning strike to beat Marseille keeper Pau López.



In a close contest, Marseille came closest to finding parity on the 75th minute as midfielder Valentin Rongier saw his effort skim inches wide of the goal. However, the day would belong to Clermont.



Six minutes from time, Gabon international attacker Jim Allevinah made it 2-0 with a header to put the game out of reach of Marseille and help Clermont take a huge step to Ligue 1 safety this season.