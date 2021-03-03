Houssem Aouar's second-half strike clinched Lyon a 1-0 home win over Rennes on Wednesday to send Rudi Garcia's men top of Ligue 1 ahead of their title rivals' matches.

OL moved above previous leaders Lille, who host Marseille later on Wednesday, on goal difference, with injury-hit Paris Saint-Germain two points behind before their game at Bordeaux.

Fourth-placed Monaco, four points off top at the start of the day, visit Strasbourg.

Lyon, who were held by Marseille at the weekend, edged a game of few chances thanks to substitute Aouar's fifth league goal of the season.

Memphis Depay wasted the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes when his effort on the stroke of half-time was saved by Rennes goalkeeper Alfred Gomis.

But Lyon started to look more dangerous after the 58th-minute introductions of Aouar and Tino Kadewere off the bench, with the latter seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

The winner arrived 16 minutes from time when Depay teed up Aouar to score, with Rennes left appealing in vain for an apparent foul by the Dutchman in the build-up.

A fourth straight league defeat for Rennes, who played in this season's Champions League, leaves them 10th in the table and six points off the European places.