Ligue 1 champions Lille picked up a morale-boosting 1-0 win away to Lyon on Sunday evening, bouncing back from their round of 16 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League.



Swedish defender Gabriel Gudmundsson got the champions up and running, in what was his first-ever goal for the side as he turned in a header from Thiago Mendes. Lyon tried to make home advantage count, with Brazillian attacker Lucas Paquetá at the center of the action.



Lyon believed they had levelled the contest in the final moments as Paquetá struck, however VAR intervined to deny Lyon a point as the 24-year old was adjudged to have fouled Lille keeper Léo Jardim.