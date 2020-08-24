Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 1 August 24, 2020 15:34 3:41 min Top 5 Goals -Latest Videos 3:41 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 1 0:45 min Watch - Bayern Lift The Champions League 3:39 min PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich - Match Report 3:25 min Monaco 2 Reims 2 23:03 min Owen Hargreaves - Bayern Has the Edge in UCL Final 0:35 min PSG Vs Bayern Munich - Preview 2:48 min Champions League new boys Rennes held at Lille 0:44 min Bono Reaction 1:32 min Luuk de Jong Reaction 4:42 min Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan - Match Report