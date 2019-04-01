A world-class performance from Ángel Di María inspired Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-1 win over 10-man Olympique de Marseille in a fiery Classique at the Parc des Princes on Sunday the 17th of March. The Argentinian is top of the assists ranking table with 10. The revelation of the Ligue 1 season so far, LOSC forward Nicolas Pépé is attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest teams. The Ivorian winger has scored 18 goals and has nine assists in 30 games.