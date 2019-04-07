Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Paris Saint-Germain were made to wait to clinch the Ligue 1 title after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg in a game that included an astonishing miss by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Substitute Thilo Kehrer headed in an 82nd-minute equaliser but Strasbourg spoiled the party plans in the French capital, picking up an unexpected point to keep the champions-elect waiting.

After nearest rivals Lille were only able to draw 1-1 at Reims earlier on Sunday, PSG knew three points at the Parc des Princes would see them crowned league winners for a sixth time in seven seasons.

Thomas Tuchel's side appeared on course to get the job done when Choupo-Moting tapped in Colin Dagba's low cross to open the scoring in the 13th minute, but Strasbourg had clearly not read the script.

They equalised through Nuno da Costa - who turned in Lionel Carole's low cross - before Anthony Goncalves put the Coupe de la Ligue winners ahead, smashing in a long-range drive with his right foot.

Kylian Mbappe was summoned from the bench early in the second half by Tuchel but it was another replacement in Kehrer who levelled the score, turning in Julian Draxler's corner from the right.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! PSG draw level! Thilo Kehrer with the header!

Goal! Oh my! Anthony Gonçalves strikes for Strasbourg! PSG have it all to do now!

Chance! How did Choupo-Moting not turn that in?!? Baffling!

Goal! Nuno da Costa levels up for Strasbourg! What a counterattack! PSG are not winning the title tonight, as it stands!

Goal! PSG take the lead! Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scores his first league goal for the club!

Live Updates

Preamble

Further confirmation of the PSG side in FIFA form... which is nice!

Team news for the visitors! It's a 5-3-2 formation from Thierry Laurey's side! Keep an eye out for Cape Verdean striker Nuno da Costa he has seven goals and five goals to his name this season!

🚨 Le XI du Racing pour #PSGRCSA 👊 pic.twitter.com/zHMTLqHE8W — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) April 7, 2019

It's been a week to remember for Strasbourg who lifted the Coupe de la Ligue midweek with a 4-1 penalty shoot-out win over Guingamp! Can they top it with a shock win in Paris tonight?

8 years ago, we went bankrupt and had to start again from the fifth tier of French football.



3 years ago, we were still in the third division.



Last night, we won our first domestic cup trophy since 2005, putting us into the second qualifying round of the 2019/20 @EuropaLeague! pic.twitter.com/FB16VC2WYq — RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) March 31, 2019

Thumbs up from Mbappé to the fans. That certainly looks like the face of a man who knows he's on the bench.

So here we go! Will it be a title party for PSG? Some team news is in! No Kylian Mbappé in the starting line up! Just on the bench! Oh my! Christopher Nkunku joins former Stoke City striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in attack!

PSG can win the title if they beat Strasbourg... curiously, they've left Mbappé on the bench! 🤔#beINLigue1 #PSGRCSA pic.twitter.com/fZyI238ga3 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) April 7, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSG Vs Strasbourg! The Parisians can lift a second consecutive Ligue 1 crown and a sixth in seven season with a win over Strasbourg tonight. With second-placed Lille only managing a 1-1 draw against Reims, PSG can lift the title with a staggering nine games left of the domestic season. As ever, join me for all the latest team news, build up and video highlights from the game!