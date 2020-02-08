

Dimitri Payet's second-half strike gave Marseille a 1-0 win against Toulouse on Saturday that moved his side within nine points of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The former West Ham forward hit home from 25 yards shortly after half-time at the Velodrome for his tenth goal of the season in all competitions.

Payet could have had a second late in the game but fired just wide after bursting through the Toulouse defence.

Veteran 'keeper Steve Mandanda preserved Marseille's lead with an impressive diving save from Belgian forward Aaron Leya Iseka's shot in the 85th minute. The win gave Marseille a nine-point lead over third-placed Rennes,