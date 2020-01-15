Mitch Freeley

Monaco welcomes league leaders PSG to the Stade Louis II in a rearranged Ligue 1 fixture. In a quirk of the fixture list, both sides met only on Sunday and played out a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Robert Moreno has only been in the Monaco hot-seat for a few games, but his side looked well accomplished against PSG at the Parc des Princes. Attacking diligently, and importantly having a slice of luck all helped in the draw as substitute Islam Slimani scored twenty minutes from time along with a helpful VAR intervention.

After a sluggish start to the season which saw Leonardo Jardim relieved of his duties, Monaco now sit in eighth place and just four points away from the Champions League qualifying place in third. Prior to the draw in Paris, Monaco picked up wins against Reims and Lille and the squad will be confident of making a creditable assault for European football in the second half of the season.

Monaco Predicted Team

Lecomte; Henrichs, Glik, Maripan, Ballo; Gelson Martins, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Balde

As for PSG, they found their six-game winning streak in Ligue 1 came to an end on Sunday and will be eager to gain out some revenge on Wednesday evening. Having taken the lead on two occasions only to be pegged back twice Thomas Tuchal will have plenty of defensive considerations to ponder.

One of the major talking points was how Tuchal fielded all four of the “Incredibles” in Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar and Di Maria in attack and how vulnerable that made the side defensively. With the Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund, just a month away; Tuchel may set out for a little more balance dropping one of the fab four in favour of a midfielder to add some balance to the side.

Although with a four-point lead at the top of the table and the undoubted quality of the squad, Champions League tinkering can wait. This could be the last game for Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, with a rumoured move to Atletico Madrid on the cards. It will be interesting to see if Tuchel starts the striker who has given so much to PSG down the years.

PSG Predicted Team

Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat; Gueye, Verratti; Di Maria, Neymar; Cavani, Mbappe

It promises to be a fascinating encounter as PSG look to get some revenge over Monaco and open up a seven-point gap at the top of the Ligue 1 table.


