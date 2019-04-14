You can watch the Live Match Stream of Lille Vs PSG via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Red Card! Goalscorer Juan Bernat walks for a cynical foul on Nicolas Pépé.
Goal! What did you worry about? PSG hit back immediately! Juan Bernat side foots the Parisians level!
Goal! Oh dear, Thomas Meunier turns the ball into his own net!
PEEEEP! We are underway in Lille!
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for PSG! As expected Kylian Mbappe starts and replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (You know that missed chance) in the side.
Tonight's starting line-up 🆚 Lille! 👊#LOSCPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 14, 2019
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/Wb36FhdExP
Team news! First up Lille! Keep an eye out for Nicolas Pépé who has scored 18 goals this season! The attacker is set to leave Lille in the summer, with PSG one of the favourites for his signature!
🔴 The LOSC line-up to face @PSG_English 👊#LOSCPSG pic.twitter.com/TPhMKiUXgE— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 14, 2019
Lille defeated PSG all the way back in 2010. Surely not another upset on the cards tonight?!
😍 Highlights from our win v PSG in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ 👇#LOSCPSG pic.twitter.com/2vmH5dFgNV— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 14, 2019
The Parisians have arrived! Surely Kylian Mbappe will start tonight!
🔝 The players are here! 💪 #LOSCPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 14, 2019
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/aFg5SRYUA4
I'm a big fan of Lille's stadium! LOSC are twenty points of PSG in the standings, but can the side nicknames Les Dogues (The Great Danes) cause a famous upset against the big dogs from Paris?
💥 Expecting fireworks at #LOSCPSG? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LwIVzLshS9— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 13, 2019
Well, will we? I'm guessing Thomas Tuchel will go with a full strength side, not the one that stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg last weekend!
Could we see something special tonight?... #LOSCPSG— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 14, 2019
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/0AGOOWN7FA
After fluffing their lines last weekend with a 2-2 draw against Strasbourg, can PSG get the better of second-placed Lille to lift the Ligue 1 title with eight games to spare? Join me for all the latest updates from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, including team news, match commentary and video highlights from this potential title decider.