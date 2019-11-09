Edinson Cavani was upstaged by Mauro Icardi as Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1, securing a nervy 2-1 triumph over Brest on Saturday.

Uruguay international Cavani had been restricted to appearances off the bench after sustaining a hip injury but was chosen from the start by Thomas Tuchel.

However, the striker struggled to make an impact against a spirited Brest side, with Icardi scoring the winner just five minutes after replacing his team-mate.

Samuel Grandsir had earlier cancelled out Angel Di Maria's strike for PSG, who recovered to secure victory and ensure they did not drop points for the second consecutive Ligue 1 game following their shock defeat to Dijon last time out.