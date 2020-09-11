Tuchel offers update on Neymar and Di Maria for PSG's Marseille clash

Neymar and Angel Di Maria remain doubtful to return for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Classique against Marseille, head coach Thomas Tuchel said.

The superstar duo were among a large contingent of players to miss the Ligue 1 champions' opening-game loss to new boys Lens on Thursday after contracting coronavirus.

With Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe also among those to miss out, PSG slipped to a 1-0 defeat with Tuchel later saying a draw was about the best his side – whose campaign was also delayed because they reached the Champions League final – could have hoped for.

Following the game, Tuchel was asked if PSG may have more options for the clash with fierce rivals Marseille but says the limited training Neymar or Di Maria would have makes their availability unclear.

"I do not know exactly. If possible, a few players could play. But if they play, they would only have a leg work out," Tuchel said.

"What are we going to do? We can give a few minutes. If Neymar, Di Maria play, yes, but they would play after two weeks without training too.

"Physically, I can't wait for them to be the decisive guys. It's always risky. We have to talk with the players, the doctors too."