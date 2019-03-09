Skipper Marcelo injured as Lyon stumble before Barca trip

Bruno Genesio's side head to the La Liga giants with the tie finely balanced at 0-0 after the first leg in France but the Brazilian defender is a doubt for Wednesday's fixture.

"It's too early to know if he'll play against Barcelona. He has a little issue with his hamstring. We'll do everything we have to so he plays, but we have to wait until Sunday," Genesio told Canal+.

Moussa Dembele scored twice for Lyon at the Stade de la Meinau before Ludovic Ajorque claimed a double of his own in the space of 60 seconds during the second half.

Club skipper Nabil Fekir, forward Bertrand Traore, attacker Memphis Depay as well as midfielder Tanguy Ndombele started on the bench as Genesio attempted to rest the influential four as the French club eye a first quarter-final in Europe's top-tier competition since 2010.

Fekir and Traore were brought on during the last quarter of an hour looking for a late winner but their efforts were in vain.

Lyon remain in third place in the table, four points behind Lille who travel to Saint Etienne on Sunday.

