Rennes fail to take second place with Lille defeat

Remy struck in the fourth minute for the hosts when he collected Jonathan Ikone's pass before lashing home a long-range effort to move his fourth-placed side up to 37 points, three behind Rennes.

The away side remain a further three points away from Marseille, who travel to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday and would have been temporarily overtaken by Rennes had they won by two goals or more.

Monaco meanwhile won their first league match of 2020 1-0 over Angers thanks to Stevan Jovetic, who guided in Youssouf Fofana's long pass with his head to move Robert Moreno's side ninth, level on 32 points with four other teams.

The victory ends a four-match winless run in the league for Monaco that was made worse by last week's French Cup exit at the hands of Saint-Etienne last week.

Later Paris Saint-Germain look to extend their 12-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 with Neymar out with a rib complaint and Kylian Mbappe starting following his touchline spat with coach Thomas Tuchel at the weekend.