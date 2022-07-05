العربية
PSG unveil Christophe Galtier as new manager

Christophe Galtier has been officially unveiled as new PSG manager.

Reuters

Paris Saint Germain have announced Christophe Galtier will take over as manager, following Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

Galtier, who left Nice last month, has developed a reputation as the leading coach in the French club game over the last decade.

He enjoyed eight successful years at Saint-Etienne, where he won the League Cup in 2013, before a four-year stint at Lille was crowned with the Ligue 1 title in 2021, when they pipped PSG.

The former Portsmouth assistant manager previously worked with Luis Campos, the Portuguese super scout who was recently named as PSG's football advisor and who built the Lille team that won the league under Galtier.

