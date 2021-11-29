العربية
PSG star Neymar to miss 6-8 weeks with ankle injury

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks.

Reuters

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said on Monday.

The Brazil star was stretchered from the pitch in tears after suffering the injury in the final minutes of Sunday's 3-1 victory at Saint-Etienne.

"The examinations carried out last night confirm that Neymar Jr suffered from a sprained left ankle with ligament damage," PSG said in a statement, adding that a further update would be made in 72 hours.

