PSG sign Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli

Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal from Napoli, the Ligue 1 club announced Tuesday.

Fabian is the fifth signing of the summer by PSG and will further strengthen their midfield following the arrival of Portugal duo Vitinha and Renato Sanches.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons with Napoli and won the Italian Cup in 2020.

He is a former European Under-21 champion with Spain and has 15 international caps. The ex-Real Betis player was part of the Spain squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

