PSG Confirm the Signing of Lionel Messi

PSG have confirmed the signing of free agent Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time has signed a two year deal with the Parisians.

Messi 34, earlier in the week waved goodbye to Barcelona in an emotional press conference. Having joined Barca at the age of 13 the playmaker rose up from the ranks of La Masia to become the clubs all-time leading goalscorer with a staggering 672 goals for the club. It wasn't only goals that the diminutive Argentinian provided

Now Messi will be looking to make more history in the French capital alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in one of the most formidable attacking trio's ever assembled in world football.

It has been a busy summer for PSG on the transfer front having secured the services of Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos. Now Messi will be tasked with leading PSG to glory both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

Leo Messi said: “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain said: “I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris. He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same. The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world.”