PSG Confirm Hakimi Signing

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has completed a move to Ligue 1 side PSG from Serie A champions Inter Milan and has signed a deal to 2026 with the club.



Hakimi, 22 was an integral part of the Inter side that stormed to the Italian title playing 37 times in the league and scoring seven goals.

PSG will be hoping that the Moroccan international can hit the ground running in Paris as they look to reclaim the Ligue 1 title which they lost to Lille last season and continue to make serious strides in the UEFA Champions League.



Speaking on the conclusion of the deal PSG Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said; “We are delighted to welcome Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain today, This calibre of signing shows the level of our ambitions – we continue to build something very special."



"Achraf may only be 22 years old and has already established himself as one of the most talended full-backs in world football – these are the standards we set at the club. I know Achraf will have a fantastic career with us and the whole club wishes him every success in our colours.”

