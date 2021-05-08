PSG Announce new Neymar Contract

PSG has confirmed that Brazilian attacker has signed a new deal to 2025 with the Ligue 1 club.

The news will be a major boost for the Parisian giants who signed Neymar for a world record fee in the summer of 2017.

Since in Paris, Neymar has won nine major honours including three Ligue 1 titles.

Speaking on the extension Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of PSG said.

“The core of our ambitious project to grow Paris Saint-Germain is the heart, talent and dedication of our players.

I am proud that Neymar Jnr has reaffirmed his long term commitment to the PSG family through to 2025, and will continue to delight fans.