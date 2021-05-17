Pochettino urges PSG to believe as Ligue 1 title race heads to final day

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team must believe in their chances after taking the Ligue 1 title race to the final day of the season.

PSG kept their hopes of retaining the league title alive thanks to Sunday's 4-0 rout of Reims, which moved the defending champions within a point of leaders Lille heading into the final round of the 2020-21 campaign.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were on target against Reims and PSG will – who face Brest on the last day – only get their hands on the title if they better the result Lille get against Angers, needing Christophe Galtier's team to slip up.

The one point separating Lille (80) and PSG (79) before the final matchday is the smallest gap between a leader and second-placed side at this stage of Ligue 1 since the 2001-02 season (Lens one point ahead of Lyon but the latter ultimately triumphed).

"The most important thing is to believe [in our chances]," Pochettino said post-game.

"But now we have to focus on Wednesday's [Coupe de France] final against Monaco. That's our first objective. Then after the French Cup final we will focus on our game against Brest.

"The important thing is that we still have a chance to win the league. We have to do our job and see what Lille do against Angers.

"Sometimes you need a little luck and think it was a penalty and unfortunately a red card for Reims. That's football, sometimes the luck goes your way, and tonight it went our way.

"I think we deserved the victory and the three points that put us in a position to fight with Lille until the very last game."

Neymar opened the scoring with a 13th-minute penalty before Mbappe doubled PSG's lead 11 minutes later, while Marquinhos and Moise Kean made sure of the points in the second half.

PSG's Neymar has scored 18 goals from penalties in Ligue 1 since his debut in 2017-18 (19 penalties taken) – at least five more than any other player over the period. He has been involved in five of PSG's last seven goals in the top flight (three goals and two assists).

Mbappe scored his 40th goal for PSG in all competitions this season (26 in Ligue 1), his best tally in a single campaign.

PSG have earned 79 points after 37 games in Ligue 1 this season, only Monaco (79 in 2013-14) and the Paris side (86 in 2016-17) have claimed at least that many points without standing at the top the table at this stage of the season.