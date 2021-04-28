Neymar says PSG contract renewal is 'almost settled'

Neymar reiterated that "everything is almost settled" with regards to his contract renewal at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil superstar moved to the Parc des Princes for an eye-watering €220million fee from Barcelona in 2017, a sum that comfortably smashed the world transfer record.

However, for long periods Neymar was linked with a move back to LaLiga either with Barca or Clasico rivals Real Madrid, amid suggestions he was struggling to settle in the French capital.

Injury woes at key times often coincided with question marks over his level of commitment to the cause, but his influential performances in helping PSG to last season's Champions League final where they lost to Bayern Munich, and in helping to knock out the same opponents in this term's quarter-finals, have largely dispelled those suggestions.

In recent months it has been heavily suggested Neymar is going to sign a new contract with his present deal due to expire next season.

Neymar confirmed such an extension is almost complete to prolong a stay at a club where he feels at home.

"We are in discussion with PSG. There is no rush. Everything is almost settled," Neymar told RMC.

"I feel at home, comfortable, I feel really very happy at Paris Saint-Germain.

"Regarding the supporters, what I expect the most is that they are back at the stadium so that we can feel them close to us, to support us , and that they are there to cheer us on all the players in every game."

Neymar has six goals and three assists to his name from 14 Ligue 1 appearances this term, slightly lower than an expected goals rate of 10.18 and expected assists of 3.55.

He has also created 38 chances, nine of which are Opta-defined big chances, and Neymar thinks he is in the best form of his PSG tenure.

"I think so. I make sure that always the best Neymar is on the pitch," he added.

"And to be sure that with Neymar on the pitch, PSG will have a great chance of coming out on top of the match."