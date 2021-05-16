العربية
Monaco 2 Rennes 1 - Highlights

Monaco prepared for the Coupe de France final in style with a 2-1 win over Rennes

Monaco kept their hands on third place in Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory over Rennes on Sunday evening. 

Niko Kovac's side made an impressive start scoring twice in 13 first-half minutes  Wissam Ben Yedder grabbed his 20th of the season before Russian international Aleksandr Golovin put Monaco 2-0 up later on. 

Monaco, who take on PSG in the Coupe de France final midweek were made to sweat when defender Axel Disasi headed into his own net midway through the second half. However, Monaco held on to pick up all three points. The result means that Monaco now need to win at Lens on the final day to guarantee a third-place finish and a run in the Champions League qualifiers.  

