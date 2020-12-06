Mbappe scores 100th PSG goal – a breakdown of the 21-year-old's century

Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain with a late strike in Saturday's 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier.

The 21-year-old, who joined PSG from domestic rivals Monaco in August 2017, slid in to convert Layvin Kurzawa's low ball in stoppage time at the Stade de la Mosson.

After the France international brought up his century for the French giants, we use Opta data to break down Mbappe's impressive figures.



Ligue 1 – 74 goals

The vast majority of Mbappe's PSG goals have come in France's top flight, with the flying forward having helped the capital club to three successive Ligue 1 titles since his move from Monaco in 2017.

His 74 league goals – supplemented by 24 assists – for PSG have come from just 85 games, with Mbappe, who has netted 14 braces and three hat-tricks, averaging a goal every 89 minutes. Nineteen of his strikes have come from fast breaks, displaying just how crucial his lightning pace is to PSG's attacks under Thomas Tuchel.

Of his 74 efforts, 14 of them have come with his left foot and 60 from his stronger right side – meaning Mbappe has yet to score a header for PSG in Ligue 1. All but three of his goals have come from inside the area.

Champions League – 13 goals

A further 13 goals have come in the Champions League. Mbappe has featured in 29 games, starting on 25 occasions.

After firing another blank against Manchester United earlier this week, Mbappe – who has one European hat-trick to his name for PSG – has gone nine Champions League games without a goal, failing to net in UEFA's elite club competition since hitting the target against Galatasaray in December last year.

Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions – 13 goals

Mbappe only scored twice in the now-defunct Coupe de la Ligue, with both of those strikes coming in last season's competition, the final edition of the tournament.

He has had much better luck in the Coupe de France, scoring 10 goals from just 12 appearances, while he netted in his only Trophee des Champions appearance to date, scoring the equaliser in a 2-1 win over Rennes.