Mbappe not distracted by contract talks, insists PSG star's father

Kylian Mbappe has not been distracted by contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain even if his performance levels have dropped of late, according to the forward's father.

France international Mbappe is into the final 18 months of his deal at the Parc des Princes and has been strongly linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

PSG sporting director Leonardo revealed last week that discussions are "going well" with the 21-year-old over extending his stay in the French capital beyond the end of 2021-22.

While talks continue off the field, Mbappe has struggled to fire on all cylinders on it, ending a three-game scoring drought with his late strike against Montpellier on Saturday.

But, while acknowledging Mbappe has not been at his best this term, the player's father Wilfried has insisted that is not down to contract negotiations.

"It cannot disturb him because he is playing in a great team and is surrounded by great players," Wilfried told Telefoot. "He is getting closer to achieving his dreams and ambitions.

"To say the criticism he has received for his performances hasn't had an effect would not be true. The performances are a little worse, but not as bad as people want us to believe.

"If we have to worry about players of the calibre of Kylian Mbappe, we will worry about a lot of players."

The World Cup winner's goal against Montpellier was his 100th for PSG, whom he joined from domestic rivals Monaco in August 2017.

Mbappe has 10 goals in nine Ligue 1 outings this term and a further four assists – 1.5 and 0.6 per 90 minutes respectively, compared to 1.1 and 0.3 across 20 games in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

He is also averaging more shots on target (3.1 compared to 2.9 last season), successful dribbles (4.5 to 3.3), touches of the ball (63.7 to 60.3), touches in the opposition box (14.1 to 12.4) and successful passes (31.5 to 28.8).

However, his shot conversion rate has decreased from a goal every 1.3 shots in Ligue 1 last season to one every 5.1 so far this campaign.