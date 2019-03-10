Mbappe: I will be at PSG next season for sure

Kylian Mbappe is adamant he will still be at Paris Saint-Germain next season and the club's shock Champions League last-16 surrender does not change his situation.

On Wednesday PSG squandered a two-goal first-leg lead in a contentious 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Parc des Princes, which was secured through Marcus Rashford's late penalty.

It was reported in the Spanish media that PSG's exit could lead Real Madrid, themselves subject to a remarkable Champions League defeat to Ajax, pursuing either Mbappe or fellow superstar Neymar in the close-season.

However, Mbappe – addressing the United defeat and his future with Telefoot – made it clear he is staying in Paris.

"Yes, I think I will be there. I can even say that I am sure," he said.

"After what happened, even before, it was decided. With all the problems that will come after this elimination, I don't want to add anything with my personal situation.

"There is no point in worrying about my personal situation. That's clear."

It was another chastening experience for PSG in the Champions League, coming just two years after a 4-0 first-leg win over Barcelona was stunningly overturned by a 6-1 loss at Camp Nou.

But Mbappe, who was not at PSG when the Barca humiliation occurred, remains confident the club is on the right path.

"Football goes on, we're going to try to raise our heads to finish the season. That was our goal, we work for that, for this competition, every day," he added.

"It was a beautiful atmosphere, we didn't want to spoil the party but we spoiled it. There are a lot of people who doubt, who will doubt in the future but I still believe in this project.

"I think that all together, by questioning, we will succeed in doing something good with this club."