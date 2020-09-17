Mbappe continues individual training ahead of PSG's Nice clash

Kylian Mbappe is training individually as Thomas Tuchel aims to welcome his talisman back into the fold at Paris Saint-Germain.

France star Mbappe has been unable to play for PSG after he tested positive while on France duty earlier in September, with six other players from the squad having also contracted the virus previously.

PSG lost their opening two games of the Ligue 1 season but beat Metz 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to Julian Draxler's late goal.

Mbappe was the only one of the seven players who tested positive for COVID-19 to not have returned inside the first three fixtures of PSG's campaign, although Neymar is currently suspended after his red card against Marseille on Sunday.

After Wednesday's success, Tuchel revealed Mbappe did not have any symptoms and had been training individually.

On Thursday, PSG stated tests performed on the player on Wednesday had not returned any abnormal results, and that more information would be communicated in the coming days.

Should Mbappe be allowed to return to the squad, he may be available for selection for PSG's clash with Nice on Sunday.