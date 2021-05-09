Marseille lose more valuable points

Arnaud Nordin scored the decisive goal at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, latching on to a Wahbi Khazri cross at the end of the first half.

The result leaves Marseille in fifth position, equal with sixth-placed Lens on 56 points, while Rennes are two points further adrift in seventh ahead of their home match against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday.

Only the top three qualify for Champions League next season, while the fourth-placed team is entered into the Europa League. The fifth-placed team goes into the newly-established Europa Conference League.

On Saturday Lyon moved into the Champions League places and kept their slim Ligue 1 title hopes alive as midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Lorient.

Leaders Lille beat Lens 3-0 on Friday, while second-placed PSG can move within a point of Lille when they travel to face Rennes on Sunday.