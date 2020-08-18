English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Ligue 1

Marseille confirm trio of positive COVID-19 tests three days before Ligue 1 starts

Marseille confirm trio of positive COVID-19 tests three days before Ligue 1 starts

Bongarts

Marseille announced a trio of "suspected" coronavirus cases have been confirmed just three days before the start of the new season.

The Ligue 1 club revealed on Sunday that three individuals within their "professional workforce" had been detected as potentially having COVID-19.

Their communication at the time indicated the club was seeking confirmation regarding these cases and follow-up tests on Monday all came back positive.

These take the club's positive cases up to four in the past week.

Marseille are due to kick off the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign this Friday at home to Saint-Etienne – it is unclear how these new positive tests will impact on that scheduled fixture.

Friday's match will be the first Ligue 1 contest since early March, when French authorities suspended action due to the coronavirus – the competition was then officially ended prematurely on April 28.

Previous Areola returns to PSG from Madrid amid Premier Lea
Read
Areola returns to PSG from Madrid amid Premier League rumours
Next Ligue 1 season opener postponed after Marseille CO
Read
Ligue 1 season opener postponed after Marseille COVID cases

Latest Stories