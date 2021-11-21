Lyon-Marseille interrupted as Payet struck by bottle

Players from both teams returned to the changing rooms as Payet received treatment after being struck on the side of the head. The France international was also hit by a bottle during a game at Nice in August.

French football has been blighted by crowd problems this season.

Nice were docked a point after the incident with Marseille, who on Wednesday were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after trouble during last month's clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The game between Nice and Marseille was halted with 15 minutes left and replayed in its entirety two months later on neutral ground in Troyes and without fans.