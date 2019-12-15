Lyon forward Depay suffers major knee injury, could miss Euro 2020

Lyon star Memphis Depay suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Sunday's Ligue 1 loss to Rennes.

Depay, 25, is set to miss the rest of the season and becomes a major doubt for Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign.

The forward has enjoyed a fine Ligue 1 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 13 games, but he faces at least six months out of action.

"It's a very bad evening because we lost and because of the lack of quality. The very bad news is also the injury of Memphis, who could be out for a while," Lyon sporting director Juninho said.

"He's our captain and I'm sad for him."

Making matters worse for Lyon, midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee.

Confirming both injuries, Lyon said in a statement the pair were "unfortunately likely to be unavailable for at least six months".

Lyon are eighth in the Ligue 1 table after two defeats in their past three league matches.